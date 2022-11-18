Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Plans GBX 7.86 Dividend

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,238 ($26.30) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,510.94. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($38.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.02) to GBX 2,260 ($26.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.03) to GBX 1,820 ($21.39) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,293.50 ($26.95).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

