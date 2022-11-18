Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,185.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

