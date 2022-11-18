Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

