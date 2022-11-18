Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 590.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

