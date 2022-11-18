Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $44.22.

