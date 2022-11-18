HC Wainwright Comments on Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 70.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viracta Therapeutics

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock valued at $77,125 over the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

