HC Wainwright Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $25.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

IPSC stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.