Head to Head Comparison: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -41.86% -37.67% Exscientia -405.81% -17.62% -14.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $1.50 million 9.29 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.17 Exscientia $37.00 million 22.41 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -3.40

This table compares Organovo and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Organovo and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exscientia has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.41%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Exscientia beats Organovo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

