Head to Head Survey: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.55 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -14.39 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Rating)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

