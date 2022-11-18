Head to Head Survey: Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) versus Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Dufry has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dufry and Hochschild Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $4.28 billion 0.84 -$421.67 million N/A N/A Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.51 $76.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hochschild Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dufry.

This table compares Dufry and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dufry and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 2 1 0 2.00 Hochschild Mining 1 3 3 0 2.29

Dufry presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 889.85%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dufry beats Hochschild Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The company also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

