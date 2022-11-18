Head to Head Survey: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Qumu alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $24.02 million 0.51 -$16.36 million ($0.70) -0.97 Tenable $541.13 million 7.91 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -51.39

Profitability

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Qumu and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -58.17% -172.41% -44.17% Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88

Qumu presently has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Qumu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenable beats Qumu on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.