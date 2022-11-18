Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 428,773 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,783,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 428,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

