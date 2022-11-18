Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $207.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

