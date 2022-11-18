Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Rogers worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rogers by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

