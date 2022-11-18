Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2,995.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.71% of Farfetch worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $73,646,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 23.2% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 792,507 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 56.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,079,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 749,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Cowen raised their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.41 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

