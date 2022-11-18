Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $16.29 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

