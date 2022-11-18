Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $14.91 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.