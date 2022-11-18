Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 677,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

