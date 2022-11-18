Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 183,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.62% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.97 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

