Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 99,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.