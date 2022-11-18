Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 99,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

