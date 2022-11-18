Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.56 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $930.84 million and $19.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04862538 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $30,794,091.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

