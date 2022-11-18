Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HP. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.41 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Insider Activity

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.