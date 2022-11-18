Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €66.68 ($68.74) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($133.66).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

