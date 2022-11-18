Herbst Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FDX stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,063. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

