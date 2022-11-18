Herbst Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

