Herbst Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

XME stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 482,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

