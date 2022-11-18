Herbst Group LLC Sells 18,904 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth $30,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 406,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

IYZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 981,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

