Herbst Group LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Biogen Stock Down 0.2 %

BIIB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.46. 24,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

