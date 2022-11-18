Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $507,375.42

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00024674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.81 million and $507,375.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010770 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042543 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00237477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

