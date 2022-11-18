HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis Acquires 3,598 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 119,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

