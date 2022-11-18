Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Highway Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.16.
Highway Company Profile
