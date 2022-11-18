Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

