Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is Minot Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Minot Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 7.4% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minot Capital LP owned about 0.85% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $36,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 307,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

