Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMLP remained flat at $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

About Höegh LNG Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Further Reading

