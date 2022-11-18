Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 725 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 176,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,046. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

