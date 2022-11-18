Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 254,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

