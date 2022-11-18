Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. 21,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

