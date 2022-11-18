Hoey Investments Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 95.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. 60,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,891. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

