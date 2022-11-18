Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

