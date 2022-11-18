Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. 109,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $405.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

