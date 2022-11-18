Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 22,404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,084,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,020,000 after buying an additional 1,120,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

DIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 168,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

