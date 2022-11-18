Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,473 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,106,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,459,000 after buying an additional 198,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. 113,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $274.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

