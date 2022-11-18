Hoey Investments Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

DE traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,662. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.43 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

