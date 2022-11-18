Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,586. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

