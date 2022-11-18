Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4 billion to $35.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.55 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $214.53. 2,972,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.94. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,079,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after buying an additional 159,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.