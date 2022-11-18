Honeywell International’s (HON) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $202.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

