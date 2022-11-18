Howard W. Robin Sells 38,014 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 1,242,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

