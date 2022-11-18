Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.92. 9,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,434. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $257.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

