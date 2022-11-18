HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 22,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,594,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $590.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Group AG grew its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $4,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HUYA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

