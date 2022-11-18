i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.68 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.9 %

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

