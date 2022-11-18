IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $224.58 Average PT from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.58.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $231.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,397,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

